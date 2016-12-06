FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Azeri cbank head says could revise rates next year
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

Azeri cbank head says could revise rates next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank could revise interest rates next year if needed to preserve macroeconomic stability, the bank's governor, Elman Rustamov, said on Tuesday.

"In 2017, in connection with the need to achieve our objective of macroeconomic stability and banking sector liquidity, the central bank of Azerbaijan will increase the scale of operations to sterilise the money supply, (and) if necessary, interest rates will be revised," he said in parliament. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.