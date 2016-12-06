Azeri cbank head says could revise rates next year

BAKU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank could revise interest rates next year if needed to preserve macroeconomic stability, the bank's governor, Elman Rustamov, said on Tuesday.

"In 2017, in connection with the need to achieve our objective of macroeconomic stability and banking sector liquidity, the central bank of Azerbaijan will increase the scale of operations to sterilise the money supply, (and) if necessary, interest rates will be revised," he said in parliament. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)