Azeri c.bank chief says 5-7 local banks may merge, asked for approval
January 19, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri c.bank chief says 5-7 local banks may merge, asked for approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Five or seven banks may merge in Azerbaijan whose banking sector is in the process of consolidation, central bank head Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday.

The central bank has already received requests to approve several mergers, Rustamov told reporters. International financial institutions have displayed interest in taking part in the consolidation of the banking sector, he said.

A total of 42 lenders hold banking licences in Azerbaijan. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

