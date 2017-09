BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank chief said on Tuesday that work on revising the state budget was under way and that the budget would be based on an oil price of $30.

“After revision the budget will be based on an oil price of $30 per barrel,” Elman Rustamov told state television. Azerbaijan’s 2016 state budget is currently based on an oil price of $50 per barrel. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)