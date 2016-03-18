FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri cenbank imposes restrictions on forex outflow
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Azeri cenbank imposes restrictions on forex outflow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, March 18 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Friday it had imposed restrictions on the amount of foreign currency which is allowed to be taken out of the country, in a new move designed to firm the bank’s control over the ailing national manat currency.

Retroactively, starting March 16, residents and non-residents can take up to $10,000 out of Azerbaijan, after filling out a customs declaration, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said an exception would be made for residents and non-residents who previously brought foreign currency into the country. Those can take up to $50,000 out of Azerbaijan, with a declaration.

There is no limit on bringing foreign currency into Azerbaijan, the bank said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.