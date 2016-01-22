FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri central bank says sells $98.2 mln on FX market on Friday
January 22, 2016

Azeri central bank says sells $98.2 mln on FX market on Friday

BAKU, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said it sold a total of $98.2 million on the foreign exchange market on Friday to support the weakening national manat currency.

The manat has lost more than a third of its value against the dollar in the past month and the central bank has burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves, which now stand at about $5 billion, trying to protect its value from low oil prices. Oil and gas account for 75 percent of the Azeri state’s revenues.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs

