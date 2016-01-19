BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan plans to impose limits on foreign currency outflows and to introduce a 20 percent tax on currency exports related to direct investment, the purchase of real estate or bonds abroad, the country’s central bank chief said on Tuesday.

Elman Rustamov told parliament’s economic policy committee that no limits would be imposed on currency exports related to education, medical treatment or outflows relating to court decisions. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Andrew Osborn)