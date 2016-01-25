FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan will not impose 20 pct currency export tax on foreign investors - TV
January 25, 2016

Azerbaijan will not impose 20 pct currency export tax on foreign investors - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A 20 percent tax imposed on foreign currency exports from Azerbaijan will not apply to foreign investors, Azeri Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

“This duty does not apply to foreign investors,” Sharifov told an Azeri television channel in an interview shown on Sunday evening.

Azerbaijan’s parliament, aiming to support the ailing manat currency, approved a package of measures last week, imposing some limits on foreign currency outflows, removing the insurance limit on deposits held in local banks, and abolishing a 10 percent tax on interest paid on retail deposits.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Dmitry Solovvyov; editing by Polina Devitt

