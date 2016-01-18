FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan MPs to discuss proposals to toughen rules on FX market
January 18, 2016

Azerbaijan MPs to discuss proposals to toughen rules on FX market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s parliament will discuss the government’s proposals to strengthen regulations on the currency market at its extraordinary session on Tuesday, state television quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying.

Baku withdrew support for its currency, the manat, on Dec. 21, triggering losses of 33 percent against the dollar. It had burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves trying to defend it against the effect of falling oil prices.

On Jan. 8, the central bank widened the exchange rate corridor within which banks can buy and sell the manat, to 4 percent either side of its official rate from 2 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

