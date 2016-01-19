Azeri c.bank says rumours of manat's further weakening "groundless"

BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rumours that the rate of Azerbaijan’s manat currency may tumble further to 1.8-2.0 per dollar are groundless, central bank head Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday.

“Azerbaijan’s economy should adapt to today’s oil prices,” he said in parliament. “We have enough resources and we are able to use them in the right direction.”

The official rate set for Tuesday was 1.6028 manats per dollar. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)