Azerbaijan "well-placed" to overcome economic challenges after oil price plunge -IMF

BAKU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan is well placed to overcome its major challenges, including slow growth and balance of payments pressures, if the authorities further strengthen economic policies, a fact-finding mission of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan has been hit hard by a nosedive in world oil prices, its main export commodity, and the sharp depreciation of the currencies of its major trading partners. Azerbaijan’s manat currency has tumbled, putting serious pressure on the budget.

Policy priorities for Azerbaijan include formulating a multi-year fiscal consolidation plan, bolstering the monetary policy framework to support the move to exchange rate flexibility, strengthening the financial sector and structural reforms, the Fund’s mission said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Maria Kiselyova and Dmitry Solovyov)