FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan "well-placed" to overcome economic challenges after oil price plunge -IMF
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Azerbaijan "well-placed" to overcome economic challenges after oil price plunge -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan is well placed to overcome its major challenges, including slow growth and balance of payments pressures, if the authorities further strengthen economic policies, a fact-finding mission of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan has been hit hard by a nosedive in world oil prices, its main export commodity, and the sharp depreciation of the currencies of its major trading partners. Azerbaijan’s manat currency has tumbled, putting serious pressure on the budget.

Policy priorities for Azerbaijan include formulating a multi-year fiscal consolidation plan, bolstering the monetary policy framework to support the move to exchange rate flexibility, strengthening the financial sector and structural reforms, the Fund’s mission said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Maria Kiselyova and Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.