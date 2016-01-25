Azeri FinMin says ups 2016 inflation forecast to 10-12 pct - TV

BAKU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Azerbaijan is forecast to accelerate to 10-12 percent this year from an original official outlook of 3.3 percent, a local television channel showed Azeri Finance Minister Samir Sharifov saying on Sunday evening.

The government’s higher inflation outlook is due to rising inflationary pressures following the devaluation of the nation’s manat currency in December, Sharifov said.

Azerbaijan’s consumer prices grew by 4 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)