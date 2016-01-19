FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri c.bank ready to discuss repayment of FX loans at higher manat rate
January 19, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri c.bank ready to discuss repayment of FX loans at higher manat rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank is ready to discuss a proposal to allow private individuals to repay foreign currency loans at a rate of 1.05 manats per U.S. dollar, the bank’s head said on Tuesday.

The move, if approved, may apply to loans of up to $5,000, Elman Rustamov told a meeting with parliament’s committees.

The official rate set for Tuesday was 1.6028 manats per dollar.

Rustamov said a total of 250 million manats would be needed to support the proposal. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

