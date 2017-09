BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil-rich Azerbaijan should create an economic system based on an oil price of $25-30 per barrel, central bank head Elman Rustamov told parliament on Tuesday.

As of 1105 GMT, benchmark Brent crude was trading at $29.83 per barrel. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)