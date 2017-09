BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s parliament approved a package of measures imposing some limits on foreign currency outflows, removing the insurance limit on deposits held in local banks, and abolishing a 10 percent tax on interest paid on retail deposits.

It also on Tuesday approved changes to the oil-producing country’s tax laws. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)