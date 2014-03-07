FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan worried about Russia, Kazakh FX impact- c.bank official
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 7, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Azerbaijan worried about Russia, Kazakh FX impact- c.bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan is concerned about the possible impact from currency depreciations in neighbouring Russia and Kazakhstan but its strong macroeconomic fundamentals should support the currency, the country’s deputy central bank governor said on Friday.

“There’s no ground for (currency) depreciation in Azerbaijan. There’s no sign of capital outflows from Azerbaijan,” Khagani Abdullayev told a conference in London.

“We’re concerned about the possible impact of depreciations in Russia and Kazakhstan on imports, but it will be a temporary effect. In general terms, we don’t think it will have a big macroeconomic shock to the economy of Azerbaijan.”

Azerbaijan has a current account surplus thanks to its oil exports and has a $34 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Reporting by Natsuko Waki; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.