#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Azeri oil fund SOFAZ sells $1 mln on FX market on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 1 (Reuters) - The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) said it had sold $1 million on the foreign exchange market on Friday to support the national manat currency.

The fund said it offered $100 million and $1 million was bought by one commercial bank.

SOFAZ launched currency interventions in January in a bid to prop up the weakening manat. Intervention volumes declined since then. It has sold $482.25 million in March.

A crash in oil prices has sent the economy into a crisis and forced the central bank to a series of measures to keep the manat currency from sliding too fast and the banking sector somewhat functioning. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

