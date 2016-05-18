FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Azerbaijan's economy contracts by 4.5 pct in Jan-Apr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, May 18 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s economy shrank by 4.5 percent year-on-year in January-April, compared with growth of 5.5 percent in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Wednesday.

“The decline in gross domestic product in January-April was caused by a decline in output and services in the oil and gas industry, construction sector and transport,” the committee said in a statement.

The oil sector did not have a growth at all, while the non-oil sector declined by 6.8 percent.

Economic growth slowed to 1.1 percent last year from 2.8 percent in 2014, well below official forecasts, because of low oil prices and the devaluation of the national manat currency.

The country forecasts 1.8 percent growth in 2016. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Toby Chopra)

