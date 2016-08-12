FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Azerbaijan's Jan-July GDP falls 3 pct - stats committee
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Azerbaijan's Jan-July GDP falls 3 pct - stats committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's economy shrank by 3 percent year-on-year in January-July, compared with growth of 5.6 percent in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

"The decline in gross domestic product in January-July was caused by a decline in services in the construction sector of 30.7 percent," the committee said in a statement.

The oil sector rose by 2 percent, while the non-oil sector declined by 5.4 percent.

Economic growth slowed to 1.1 percent last year from 2.8 percent in 2014, well below official forecasts, because of low oil prices and the devaluation of the national manat currency.

The country forecasts 1.8 percent growth in 2016. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.