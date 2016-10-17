REFILE-Azerbaijan's Jan-Sept GDP falls 3.9 pct y/y - Interfax

(Refiles to match USN of alert)

BAKU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's gross domestic product shrank by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January-September, Interfax news agency quoted the State Statistics Committee as saying on Monday.

Economic growth slowed to 1.1 percent last year from 2.8 percent in 2014, well below official forecasts, because of low oil prices and the devaluation of the national manat currency.

The country forecasts 1.8 percent GDP growth in 2016.