BAKU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's gross domestic product will decrease by 2.8 percent in 2016, the economy ministry told Reuters on Friday.

Early in 2016, the ministry expected GDP growth of 1.8 percent this year. The country's GDP shrank by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January-September. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)