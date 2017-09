BAKU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was on track to win a third consecutive term with 83.9 percent of the vote in an election on Wednesday in the oil-producing former Soviet republic, according to an exit poll.

The poll conducted by several Azeri non-governmental organisations showed opposition candidate Jamil Hasanly received 8.2 percent of the vote. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Steve Gutterman)