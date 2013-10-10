FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri opposition says to contest presidential election results in court
October 10, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Azeri opposition says to contest presidential election results in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - An Azeri opposition leader who challenged President Ilham Aliyev in an election said on Thursday that he planned to contest the vote which he said was marred by violation.

“I am going to court,” Jamil Hasanly told reporters the day after presidential polls in which Aliyev won nearly 85 percent of the vote, according to official results with nearly all ballots counted.

“We gathered many examples of voting violations. There was ballot stuffing, cases of multiple voting and police interference in the electoral process.”

