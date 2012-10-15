FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan plans to raise oil and gas output in 2013 - FinMin
October 15, 2012

Azerbaijan plans to raise oil and gas output in 2013 - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will increase moderately its oil and gas output in 2013, a programme published by the Finance Ministry showed on Monday.

According to the economic development programme, oil production is expected to rise by 0.7 percent to 43.2 million tonnes from 42.9 million tonnes expected to be produced in 2012, while gas output is expected to rise to 28.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 27.1 bcm expected to be produced this year. (Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

