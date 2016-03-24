Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor sells $1 bln Eurobond - finance ministry

BAKU, March 24 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor company has sold $1 billion in a 10-year Eurobond, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

“Demand for the Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor bond was secured in a great part by investors from the United States and Great Britain,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Eurobond was sold 80 basis points above Azeri sovereign bonds, with a coupon of 6.875 percent, the ministry added.