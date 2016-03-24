FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor sells $1 bln Eurobond - finance ministry
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 24, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor sells $1 bln Eurobond - finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, March 24 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor company has sold $1 billion in a 10-year Eurobond, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

“Demand for the Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor bond was secured in a great part by investors from the United States and Great Britain,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Eurobond was sold 80 basis points above Azeri sovereign bonds, with a coupon of 6.875 percent, the ministry added.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

