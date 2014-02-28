Azerbaijan to begin Eurobond investor meetings on March 3

LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Azerbaijan will begin meetings with fixed-income investors on March 3 ahead of its potential debut in the Eurobond market, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, has hired Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange the roadshow, which will take place in Germany on March 3, London on March 4, New York on March 5, Boston on March 6 and the US West Coast on March 7.

A debut Eurobond issue denominated in US dollars and issued in the 144A/Reg S format may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)