Azerbaijan order books over USD2bn for 10-year bond

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Azerbaijan has received initial orders from investors worth more than USD2bn for its upcoming debut Eurobond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody’s and Fitch, has released initial price thoughts of low to mid 200bp over US Treasuries for the offering, which is expected to launch and price today.

Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand)