Azerbaijan sets final yield guidance on 10-year bond

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Azerbaijan has set final yield guidance of 5.0% to 5.125% for its upcoming 10-year debut Eurobond issue, according to market sources.

Order books for the issue have gone subject, after reaching around USD4bn.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody’s and Fitch, released initial price thoughts of low to mid 200bp over US Treasuries earlier on Monday.

Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)