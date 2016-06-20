FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment falls 11 pct in Q1 yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, June 20 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan saw a 11 percent drop year-on-year in foreign direct investment to $1.6 billion in the first quarter of this year, the central bank said on Monday.

The extended slide in prices of oil, which together with gas account for about 75 percent of state revenues and 45 percent of the gross domestic product, hit growth, the budget, the balance of payments, the manat currency and foreign exchange reserves.

The ex-Soviet republic's central bank said 85.5 percent of total FDI in January-March went into the oil and gas sector.

Azerbaijan's net financial assets declined twice year-on-year to $3.4 billion, while obligations fell by 42.1 percent to $1.1 billion.

Total FDI was $7.5 billion last year compared with $8 billion in 2014. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

