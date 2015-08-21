Azeri c.bank warns banks amid 'frenzy' on fx market - c.bank source

BAKU, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank has recommended the country’s banks do not charge an exchange rate more than 1.055 manats per dollar amid a “frenzy” on the currency market, a source at the central bank said on Friday, citing a document sent to banks.

“To eliminate the frenzy on the currency market, the central bank has warned commercial banks. Banks were recommended to set the exchange rate for dollar sales at up to 1.055 manats,” the source told Reuters.

“Against the backdrop of economic processes in neighbouring countries, a state of frenzy has arisen among the population of Azerbaijan,” the source added. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)