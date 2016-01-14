Azeri manat trading at 1.8 per dollar on black market - street dealers

BAKU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s manat currency was trading at 1.8 per U.S. dollar on the black market on Thursday, four street dealers told Reuters, while the rate set by the country’s central bank was 1.5706 manat per U.S. dollar.

The central bank said on Thursday it had banned the sale of foreign exchange in stand alone bureaux de change operated by commercial banks, part of a push to support the oil exporter’s faltering currency.