BAKU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz said it had sold $70 million on the foreign exchange market on Tuesday.

Sofaz and Azerbaijan's central bank offered a total of $150 million at Tuesday's auction, the central bank said, adding that demand totalled $70.2 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)