Azeri oil fund buys Chinese bonds worth $500 mln
July 3, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri oil fund buys Chinese bonds worth $500 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, July 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state oil fund Sofaz said on Friday it had bought 3 billion yuan ($500 million) worth of Chinese bonds denominated in yuan, saying the purchase was its first yuan investment and was designed to diversify its currency exposures.

The $37 billion Sofaz sovereign wealth oil fund holds proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenue. It uses income from investments to pay for social spending and infrastructure projects.

“As of July 1 2015, the first investments in Chinese yuan have been made,” the fund said in a statement. “Going forward, Sofaz is planning to gain exposure to Chinese equity markets.”

The fund said it had taken steps to obtain the qualified foreign institution investors license granted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

A Sofaz official had said in June that the fund would continue to diversify its real estate portfolio, made up primarily of core and commercial assets across key European and Asia Pacific markets.

The fund had spent 2.8 percent of its assets on real estate in Europe, Asia and Australia as of Dec. 31, 2014.

The fund’s assets rose 3.42 percent year-on-year to $37.1 billion by Jan. 1, 2015. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)

