FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri oil fund invests $475 mln in Turkish refinery project
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Azeri oil fund invests $475 mln in Turkish refinery project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state oil fund said it had invested $475 million to help fund construction of the new Star oil refinery in the west of Turkey.

The fund said on Monday it would provide another $300 million next year for the $5 billion refinery project, which aims to start production in mid-2017 with an annual crude processing capacity of 10 million tonnes.

Azeri state energy company SOCAR is building the Star refinery in partnership with Turcas Petrol to supply Turkish petrochemical company Petkim and reduce Turkey’s dependence on imported refined products.

The $34 billion Azeri state oil fund invests the revenue from its oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenues and uses the proceeds to help finance social spending and infrastructure projects.

SOCAR said earlier this year it would also borrow about $3 billion on the international markets to finance the project.

SOCAR signed a $3.46 billion engineering procurement and construction contract with a consortium comprising Tecnicas Reunidas, Saipem, GS Engineering & Construction and Itochu Corp in May. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.