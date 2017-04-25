FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Azeri Absheron gas field could start production at end-2019
#Energy
April 25, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 4 months ago

Azeri Absheron gas field could start production at end-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 25 (Reuters) - Natural gas production at Azerbaijan's Absheron field in the Caspian Sea could begin in late 2019 or early 2020, an official at Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Tuesday.

Absheron is an offshore gas field in the Caspian Sea located 100 km southeast of Baku and 25 km northeast of the Shah Deniz gas field. It covers about 270 square kilometres and is operated by French major Total.

The field, discovered in 2011, is expected to contain 350 billion cubic metres of natural gas and 45 million tonnes of condensate. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

