BP says Azeri gas flows to Turkey stopped after incident
October 4, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

BP says Azeri gas flows to Turkey stopped after incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BP-Azerbajan said on Thursday the gas flows from Azeri Shah Deniz fields to Turkey were halted last night due to an “an incident” after reports of a pipeline blast.

“Last night we stopped gas supplies to the system of (Turkish company) Botas, on request of this company, due to an incident. But gas flows to Georgia, Azerbaijan as well as to pumping stations of Baku-Tbilici-Ceyhan oil pipeline continue,” BP-Azerbaijan’s spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.

She declined to say whether a blast in Turkey caused the gas flows stoppage. Earlier on Thursday Turkish energy officials said the gas supplies were stopped due to an explosion in Turkey.

BP-Azerbaijan is the operator of Shah Deniz, which produces about 25 million cubic metres of gas per day.

