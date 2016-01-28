FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri Southern Gas Corridor to raise $2 bln in bonds in Feb -FinMin
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Azeri Southern Gas Corridor to raise $2 bln in bonds in Feb -FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor company plans to place $2 billion in bonds on international financial markets in the first half of February, Azeri Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Thursday.

The company runs a gas pipeline stretching from Azerbaijan through Turkey to Europe, which is designed to deliver gas from Azerbaijan’s major Shah Deniz gas field.

Azerbaijan as a sovereign borrower is not in need of urgent loans, but the government may seek to borrow later to support the economy hit by low oil prices, Sharifov said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.