Azeri Southern Gas Corridor to raise $2 bln in bonds in Feb -FinMin

BAKU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor company plans to place $2 billion in bonds on international financial markets in the first half of February, Azeri Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Thursday.

The company runs a gas pipeline stretching from Azerbaijan through Turkey to Europe, which is designed to deliver gas from Azerbaijan’s major Shah Deniz gas field.

Azerbaijan as a sovereign borrower is not in need of urgent loans, but the government may seek to borrow later to support the economy hit by low oil prices, Sharifov said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)