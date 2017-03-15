FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
March 15, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 5 months ago

Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, March 15 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.

The energy-rich former Soviet republic's economy has been hurt by weak global oil prices, which have also pressured its manat currency.

GDP shrank 3.8 percent in 2016 after growing 1.1 percent in 2015, but was up 0.8 percent in January this year. The government expects the economy to grow 1 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

