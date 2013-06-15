FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri energy firm SOCAR says close to buying Greece's DESFA, tender is over
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 15, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

Azeri energy firm SOCAR says close to buying Greece's DESFA, tender is over

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, June 15 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR said it has started talks with the Greek government on purchasing the country’s natural gas grid operator DESFA, after being the only bidder in a failed tender for the asset sale.

“The tender procedure on the privatisation of DESFA is over and SOCAR has started talks with the Greek government,” SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters on Saturday.

“It means that the whole natural gas distribution system of Greece will be in our hands soon.”

Russian energy company Sintez and Greek-Czech group PPF-Terna dropped out of the race for DESFA earlier this month, leaving SOCAR as the only major player in the running.

Abdullayev said that a purchase of Greek assets would “strengthen the export potential of SOCAR.”

SOCAR wants to increase the level of its gas distribution in Greece, from 17 percent at present, and deliver gas from the major Shah Deniz field off Azerbijan to the European country.

Greece failed to attract any binding bids for natural gas firm DEPA earlier this month, meaning a key sale to meet the country’s privatisation targets under its international bailout had floundered. (Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.