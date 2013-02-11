FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri military helicopter crashes in Caspian Sea
#Energy
February 11, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Azeri military helicopter crashes in Caspian Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A military helicopter crashed in the Caspian Sea near Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, on Monday, local news agencies said.

The Azeri government did not immediately comment but APA news agency said three people had been on board and all were feared dead. Another Azeri news agency, Trend, quoted witnesses as saying they had heard an explosion before the helicopter came down close to the coast.

Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic, supplies energy to Europe and Western companies which are involved in bringing Caspian oil through the Caucasus country.

Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
