FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Azeri's IBA top lender starts proceedings for liabilities restructuring
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 3 months ago

Azeri's IBA top lender starts proceedings for liabilities restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, May 11 (Reuters) - The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the largest bank in the ex-Soviet country, said on Thursday it has started proceedings for voluntary restructuring of its liabilities.

State-owned IBA is now being reorganised after the International Monetary Fund proposal and President Ilham Aliyev's order to clean up its balance sheet.

"The proceedings for voluntary restructuring of obligations of OJSC International Bank of Azerbaijan were commenced in the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on banks," the bank said in a statement.

It said that proceedings followed the order of the Nasimi District Court in the capital Baku dated May 4, 2017. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.