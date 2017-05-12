Azeri bank says debt at $3.3 bln under restructuring plan

TBILISI, May 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's biggest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, said in an indicative restructuring plan that its designated financial indebtedness stood at $3.34 billion as of April 18.

In the document published on its website on Friday, IBA mentioned a $500 million Eurobond due on June 11, 2019, as well as debt owed to Cargill, Intesa Sanpaolo, Societe Generale and Azeri state fund SOFAZ, among others.

On Thursday IBA said it was suspending payments on some of its liabilities. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)