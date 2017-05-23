Azerbaijan's IBA will be privatised but not before 2018 -FinMin

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The state-controlled International Bank of Azerbaijan will be privatised as soon as possible, but that won't happen before next year, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Tuesday.

The bank needs first of all to get its balance sheet back into shape, Sharifov told journalists on the sidelines of an investor meeting where he presented the terms of a debt restructuring offer for the country's biggest lender.

"Realistically, this will not happen before 2018," he said. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao)