FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Azerbaijan's IBA won't change terms of debt swap offer -advisor
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 3 months ago

Azerbaijan's IBA won't change terms of debt swap offer -advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - There is no reason for the International bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) to consider changing the terms of its debt restructuring offer, the bank's advisor, Eric Lalo of Lazard said on Tuesday.

However, IBA would be happy to look at creditors' categorisation as well as measures to ensure the new securities issued under the debt swap proposal would be well traded, Lalo told journalists. The offer classes investors as either trade finance creditors, senior creditors or subordinated debt holders.

Lalo was speaking after a meeting with investors, who were up in arms over the prospect of suffering debt writedowns and maturity extensions.

"The final determination of classes of creditors, that's something we are happy to look at . Second, anything we need do to make sure the bonds are super liquid and in demand," he said.

"But we cant see any reason to change the terms." (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.