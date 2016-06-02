FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
IMF sees Azerbaijan's GDP falling 2.4 pct in 2016
June 2, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

IMF sees Azerbaijan's GDP falling 2.4 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund revised Azerbaijan's gross domestic product forecast to a 2.4 percent decline on Thursday, versus an earlier estimate of a 3.0 percent GDP fall, according to a statement published on the Fund's website.

"The authorities have taken a number of steps in response to the weak external environment - including a prudent shift in the policy mix," the IMF said in its statement.

Growth is expected to rise to about 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent over the medium term as gas production and exports rise and reforms start to take effect, the Fund added.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

