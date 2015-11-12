FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri c.bank cuts inflation forecast to 4.4 pct in 2015
November 12, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri c.bank cuts inflation forecast to 4.4 pct in 2015

BAKU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank has cut its annual inflation forecast to 4.4 percent for this year from 5-7 percent.

The bank said on Thursday that consumer prices rose to 4.1 percent in January-September 2015, up from 1.8 percent in the same period last year.

“Single-digit annual inflation forecast proves adequacy of the central bank’s monetary and exchange policy,” the bank said in its monthly review. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

