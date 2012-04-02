FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SOCAR to build a refinery in Kyrgyzstan for $250 mln
April 2, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 6 years

SOCAR to build a refinery in Kyrgyzstan for $250 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, April 2 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR plans to build a $250 million oil refinery in Kyrgyzstan with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes (about 40,000 barrels per day) to reduce the Central Asian country’s energy dependence on Russia, the Azeri industry and energy minister said on Monday.

Natik Aliyev told reporters the construction was planned for completion by the end of 2013 or the beginning of 2014.

“Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discussed and approved the construction of an oil refinery in Kyrgyzstan at a high level,” Aliyev said.

“Its estimated cost will be about $250 million, 10 percent more or less,” he added.

Aliyev said talks over oil supplies from Kazakhstan to the new refinery were under way.

Kyrgyzstan’s annual consumption of oil products is 1.3 million-1.5 million tonnes with 75 percent of the market relying on Russian imports.

SOCAR is currently constructing an oil refinery in Turkey with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by James Jukwey)

