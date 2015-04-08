FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri central bank further devalues currency to 1.0517 to $1
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri central bank further devalues currency to 1.0517 to $1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, April 8 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank on Wednesday further devalued its currency to 1.0517 manats to the dollar from 1.0496 and said that fluctuations were natural under its policy of a managed float.

The bank said on April 1 it was moving towards a managed float of the currency after it devalued the manat on Feb. 21 by 33.5 percent to the dollar and 30 percent to euro. Slumping oil prices and an economic crisis in major trading partner Russia were putting pressure on the currency.

“The manat’s rate is formed by the (currency) basket, which includes euro and the U.S. dollar. It means that daily changes in the euro-dollar rate have an impact on the manat’s rate to the dollar,” the central bank said in a statement.

“We have been monitoring euro’s depreciation to dollar on the international currency market in the last two days and it lead to the soft changes in the dollar’s rate to manat.”

The bank abandoned the manat’s dollar peg on Feb. 16 and began using a dollar-euro basket to manage the exchange rate after a nearly 60 percent drop in crude prices since June and Western sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.