UPDATE 1-Azeri central bank says moves towards managed float of manat

(Adds details, background)

By Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, April 1 (Reuters) - The head of Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Wednesday the bank was moving towards a managed float of the manat currency as it was not yet ready to move to a fully flexible rate.

“The central bank is moving towards a managed float of the manat,” Elman Rustamov said at a meeting of the parliament’s economic policy committee.

“The bank is not ready to move to a fully flexible rate.”

He said that the central bank’s interventions were necessary at this stage to prevent major fluctuations of the manat.

“We can’t allow such a volatility as it will create big nervousness on the market,” Rustamov said.

He said the manat’s rate depended on the oil price, macroeconomic indicators, the U.S. dollar’s rate against the euro, currency fluctuations in Azerbaijan’s main trading partners and central bank decisions.

Rustamov said the bank had sold more than $1 billion since Feb. 21 from reserves following the manat’s devaluation.

“The central bank’s currency reserves right now are about $10 billion. The bank has sold more than $1 billion since February 21, when the manat was devalued,” he said.

The bank spent $1 billion of reserves to prop up the currency in January before allowing the manat to fall by 33.5 percent versus the dollar and 30 percent against euro on Feb. 21. Five days earlier, it had abandoned the manat’s dollar peg and adopted a dollar-euro basket to manage the exchange rate.

It said at the beginning of March that foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.676 billion in February to $11.004 billion.

Azerbaijan is one of several former Soviet republics that have been forced to devalue their currencies following a plunge in the Russian rouble over the last year.

Rustamov also said the oil-rich country’s 2016 budget would be based on an average oil price forecast of $50 per barrel.

Economic analysts say the government’s target of 4.4 percent growth this year is at risk because that forecast envisages oil at $90 a barrel. Brent crude is now trading near $55.

Oil and gas account for 95 percent of the country’s exports and 75 percent of government revenues. (Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)