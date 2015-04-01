FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri c.bank says sold more than $1 bln from reserves since manat's devaluation
April 1, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri c.bank says sold more than $1 bln from reserves since manat's devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 1 (Reuters) - The head of Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Wednesday the bank had sold more than $1 billion since Feb. 21 from reserves following the manat’s devaluation.

“The central bank’s currency reserves right now are about $10 billion. The bank has sold more than $1 billion since February 21, when the manat was devalued,” Elman Rustamov said at a meeting of the parliament’s economic policy committee. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)

