Azerbaijan's president fires communications minister
November 12, 2015

Azerbaijan's president fires communications minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, fired his Communications Minister Ali Abbasov, weeks after the dismissal of his national security minister and the arrests of high-ranking former security officials.

No reason was given for Abbasov’s dismissal, which was announced in a presidential decree. Officials declined to comment.

National Security Minister Eldar Mahmudov was fired on Oct. 17 in a surprise move two weeks ahead of a parliamentary election in the oil-rich nation.

Three days later police arrested seven former national security officials on suspicion of exceeding their authority and illegal interference in businesses.

The Prosecutor General’s office said it had opened a criminal case “in connection with acts of abuse of official powers and other offences committed by different officials at the national security ministry.” (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Christian Lowe)

